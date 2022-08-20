Skip to main content
On This Day In NBA History: August 20 - Minnesota Timberwolves Win 2020 Draft Lottery

On This Day In NBA History: August 20 - Minnesota Timberwolves Win 2020 Draft Lottery

On this day in 2020, the Minnesota Timberwolves won the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, allowing them to select Anthony Edwards first overall nearly three months later.

In the "Dog Days of August," there is usually not much happening around the NBA, as many teams are either filling out their rosters for training camp, getting shots up in the gym during summer workouts or they are simply relaxing by a pool somewhere, drinking margaritas and getting their mentality right ahead of the new season.

However, 2020 was not a normal year for anyone due to the coronavirus pandemic. While a select number of teams fought in the playoffs down in the NBA Bubble hosted by ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex, others prepared for the upcoming draft and what would be a very different offseason.

On this day in 2020, the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery was conducted and the Minnesota Timberwolves won the first overall selection in the draft for just the second time in their franchise’s history, as they won the lottery in 2015 and went on to select Karl-Anthony Towns.

While they were tied with the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers for the best odds (14%) to end up with the No. 1 overall pick due to finishing 14th in the Western Conference standings during the 2019-20 season, the Timberwolves were given the third-best odds to end up with a Top-5 pick out of any team in the NBA entering this draft lottery.

Having a little bit of luck on their side, Minnesota claimed the No. 1 overall pick and then later utilized this pick to select Anthony Edwards first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

USATSI_15511591_168388303_lowres

While there was some discussion of whether or not they would go with LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of former No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball, Edwards seemed like the obvious choice for the Timberwolves given his pure scoring and athletic abilities.

Well, so far Edwards has fit in perfectly for the Minnesota Timberwolves and next to Karl-Anthony Towns, he has helped this franchise turn themselves into a worthy threat in the Western Conference after being near the bottom of the standings for years.

Minnesota made the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2018 and just the second time since the start of the 2004-05 season, so they have definitely been trending upwards since winning this No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

Through two seasons now in the NBA, Anthony Edwards has averaged 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and has shot 42.9% from the floor, 34.4% from three-point range. Not to mention, Edwards has had some monster dunks early on in his career, making a little bit of money on the side with some of the “poster dunks” he has had and could market.

Now adding All-Star center Rudy Gobert this offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be looking to turn themselves from a playoff threat into a real contending threat and Anthony Edwards figures to be a huge part of this. 

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsOn This DayNBA HistoryMinnesota Timberwolves

USATSI_17480409_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 20 - Minnesota Timberwolves Win 2020 Draft Lottery

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18498619_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum To Play In Jamal Crawford's Pro-Am League

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18046225_168388303_lowres
News

Paolo Banchero Commented On Isaiah Thomas' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_8333203_168388303_lowres
News

Jamal Crawford Shares Amazing News About LeBron James

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17194768_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Schedule: Examining League's New "Rivals Week" Matchups

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_13878214_168388303_lowres
News

15th Overall Pick In The 2019 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17955574_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Schedules: Team-By-Team Breakdown

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_13525170_168388303_lowres
News

Jacob Evans Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17542736_168388303_lowres
News

LaMarcus Aldridge Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent This NBA Offseason

By Brett Siegel