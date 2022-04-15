Skip to main content

Klay Thomson's Amazing Quote About Steph Curry

On Thursday, Klay Thompson spoke about his teammate Steph Curry. The duo have won three NBA titles together for the Golden State Warriors.

On Thursday, Klay Thompson had a great quote about his Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry. 

"Steph is one of the hardest workers I've ever seen and it's an honor to be his teammate," Thompson said of Curry via 95.7 The Game.  

The duo have won three NBA Championships and been to five NBA Finals together. 

On Saturday, the Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their first-round series.  

This is the first time that the Warriors have been in the playoffs since 2018-19 when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the Finals. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

