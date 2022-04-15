Klay Thomson's Amazing Quote About Steph Curry
On Thursday, Klay Thompson spoke about his teammate Steph Curry. The duo have won three NBA titles together for the Golden State Warriors.
On Thursday, Klay Thompson had a great quote about his Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry.
"Steph is one of the hardest workers I've ever seen and it's an honor to be his teammate," Thompson said of Curry via 95.7 The Game.
The duo have won three NBA Championships and been to five NBA Finals together.
On Saturday, the Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their first-round series.
This is the first time that the Warriors have been in the playoffs since 2018-19 when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the Finals.
