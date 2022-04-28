Skip to main content

VIRAL? You Won't Believe What Happened To Rudy Gobert Before Game 6

On Thursday, Ruddy Gobert posted a photo of himself after being stung by bees. The All-Star center will still be available to play in Game 6 between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

On Thursday, the Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. 

The pivotal game is make or break for the Jazz, because the Mavs have a 3-2 lead and can send the Jazz home for the offseason with a win. 

Before the game, All-Star center Rudy Gobert posted a photo of himself after being stung by bees. 

The former Defensive Player of The Year will still be available to play in the game, but the photo is going viral across social media.  

The Jazz won the first game of the series, but then lost the next two.  

They went just 1-2 against the Mavs in the first three games, who were playing without their best player All-Star forward Luka Doncic. 

The Mavs have been sent home in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons in the first-round, so they will likely come out very motivated to seal the deal on Thursday.

The Jazz have been unable to have much postseason success even though they have been fantastic in regular season play over the last few seasons. 

Last year, they were the best team in the NBA during the regular season, but lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

