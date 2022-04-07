Skip to main content
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets Have Waived A Veteran Player

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets waived forward James Johnson. The veteran has played for the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and others over his 13-year career.

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets waived veteran forward James Johnson (see tweet below from the team). 

Johnson played in 62 games for the Nets this season, and had averages of 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.  

He is in his 13th season in the NBA, and has played for the Bulls, Raptors, Heat, Mavs, Timberwolves, Kings, Hawks and Grizzlies in addition to the Nets.  

The Nets are currently 42-38 on the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

