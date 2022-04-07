BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets Have Waived A Veteran Player
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets waived forward James Johnson. The veteran has played for the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and others over his 13-year career.
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets waived veteran forward James Johnson (see tweet below from the team).
Johnson played in 62 games for the Nets this season, and had averages of 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
He is in his 13th season in the NBA, and has played for the Bulls, Raptors, Heat, Mavs, Timberwolves, Kings, Hawks and Grizzlies in addition to the Nets.
The Nets are currently 42-38 on the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
