Opinion: Reunited? The Lakers Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist still remains a free agent on August 19. I believe that the Los Angeles Lakers should sign him. He was teammates with Anthony Davis at Kentucky and they won the NCAA Championship. In the NBA, he has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks (he was also on the New York Knicks 2020-21 preseason roster).
On August 19, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist still remains a free agent for any team in the NBA to sign. 

The former Kentucky star was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Bobcats (now the Hornets).

He spent part of eight seasons in Charlotte before joining the Dallas Mavericks at the end of the 2020 season. 

While he was on the New York Knicks 2020-21 preseason roster, he did not make the team. 

Therefore, the 28-year-old has not played in the NBA since the 2020 playoffs with the Mavs.

I believe the Los Angeles Lakers should sign him. 

Why?

The Lakers had a tough season last year going just 33-49. 

They finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

This offseason, they have made solid additions to the roster with limited cap flexibility. 

Since Kidd-Gilchrist has not played in the NBA for an extended period, he will more than likely be available for the veteran's minimum (or even a training camp deal).  

Therefore, it would be a move that requires no risk for the Lakers.

They could bring him into training camp, and see if he is a fit with their roster.

If he isn't, they simply waive him. 

In college, he played with Lakers star Anthony Davis, and they won the National Championship in 2012.

At his age, he is still in the prime years of his athletic career.

He could be a valuable defender to bring off the bench. 

His career averages are 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 446 regular season games. 

