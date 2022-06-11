Opinion: The Boston Celtics Need To Trade For This Former Rookie Of The Year

The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals, and they are just two wins away from winning the 2022 NBA Championship.

Therefore, it's safe to say they have built an elite roster.

However, I believe that for next season if they want to remain as a true contender, they need to add a true point guard into the mix.

One of the players that I believe they should take a look at is 2016 Rookie of The Year Malcolm Brogdon.

Why Brogdon?

The Indiana Pacers star point guard is already 29-years-old, and the Pacers are one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Therefore, he should be able to be moved for a fair price if they look to trade him.

In addition, he is more of a true point guard than the Celtics have.

Marcus Smart is a great combo guard, who can do it all, but I do not see him as a true point guard.

As for Brogdon, he averaged 7.1 assists per game in 2020 and could come into a role on the Celtics as a lead facilitator who is not looking to put up big scoring numbers.

During the 2020 season, he also averaged 10.0 assists per game during the NBA Playoffs.

The former Virginia star is not seen as one of the top passers in the league, but I think that given the opportunity to be the floor general of an elite team like the Celtics he could be a player who averages over 8.0 assists per game.

Is he the best option?

No.

Could he help the Celtics in a big way?

Yes.

