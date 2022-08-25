Skip to main content
Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Bring Back This 7x NBA All-Star

41-year-old Joe Johnson still remains a free agent on August 25. I believe that the Phoenix Suns should sign him as a veteran off the bench. Over his career, the seven-time NBA All-Star has played for the Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.
On August 25, 41-year-old Joe Johnson still remains a free agent for any team in the NBA to sign. 

Johnson played in one game this past season for the Boston Celtics, but prior to that he had not played in the NBA since the 2018 season. 

I believe that the Phoenix Suns should sign him for the upcoming season. 

Why?

Johnson spent part of four seasons early on his career playing for the Suns, so he is familiar with the franchise. 

Right now, the Suns are one of the premier teams in the NBA.  

They made the NBA Finals during the 2021 season, and they just finished 2022 regular season with the best record in the entire NBA.  

As it stands, they are right on the cusp of winning an NBA Championship.  

Johnson is one of the most clutch players in the NBA, but his teams have never had much success in the NBA Playoffs.

In 18 seasons, he has made the Conference Finals twice, but neither time came during the prime of his career.

He made the Western Conference as a 22-year-old with the Suns, and as a bench player with the Houston Rockets in 2018 (he only played 6.8 minutes per game in the playoffs for the Rockets). 

Therefore, the Suns give him a good shot at getting to his first career NBA Finals, and maybe even making an impact in a small role.

His size and shooting are something won't go away with age. 

Over the summer, he led his team to the AEBL Championship, a pro-am league in Atlanta that features other NBA players. 

In addition to the Suns, Celtics and Rockets, Johnson has also played for the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat. 

He is a seven-time NBA All-Star. 

