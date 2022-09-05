Skip to main content
Opinion: This Team Should Sign 3x 6th Man Of The Year Lou Williams

On September 4, Lou Williams still remains a free agent. I believe that the Milwaukee Bucks should consider signing him.
With the NBA season 44 days away, there are still plenty of very good free agents available.  

One of those players is 35-year-old Lou Williams, who spent last season playing for the Atlanta Hawks. 

The three-time 6th Man of The Year played in 56 games, and averaged 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. 

I think that the Milwaukee Bucks should consider signing him. 

Why?

In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Championship, and this past season they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs after finishing the regular season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are one of the few elite teams in the NBA. 

However, one of their biggest weaknesses is the lack of points per game from their bench unit. 

Last season, they ranked just 27th in bench points per game (27.8 PPG). 

Williams could be a good option to help produce more points off the bench. 

At his age, he is not the player that he once was, but he is an absolute specialist at coming off the bench and producing. 

He has played in 1,123 regular season games, and has a career-average of 13.9 points per contest.

Out of all of those regular season games played, he has only started in 122 of them. 

Therefore, he is the perfect kind of player to add to a team that struggles to score when their bench unit comes on the floor. 

Williams has also played in 89 career playoff games, but he has never made the NBA Finals.

His experience could help the Bucks, and it would also be nice to see him potentially get a chance to play in the NBA Finals before his career is over. 

