Orlando Magic And Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports
On Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Orlando Magic for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).
The Magic are fully healthy and have no one on their injury report.
Meanwhile, the Cavs have ruled out Ty Jerome, Craig Porter Jr. and Dean Wade.
Donovan Mitchell, who missed the team's final regular-season game, is available.
The Magic are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic were still on the roster.
They finished the regular season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
Over their last ten games, the Magic went 5-5, and they are also 18-23 in the 41 games they have played on the road away from Orlando.
As for the Cavs, they are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
They finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
Over their last ten games, they went 4-6, and they are 26-15 in the 41 games they have played on their home floor in Ohio.
Last season, the Cavs were also the fourth seed and they lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round (in five games).
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Ohio).
The teams will then head to Orlando for Games 3 and 4.