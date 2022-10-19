Orlando Magic And Detroit Pistons' Starting Lineups

On Wednesday evening, the Detroit Pistons are hosting the Orlando Magic for each team's first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Both teams finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference last year, but they are loaded with young talent.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Updated lineup alert: Magic will start Suggs, Ross, Franz Wagner, Banchero, Carter Jr. on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pistons will start Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic, Stewart on Wednesday."

Cole Anthony, who is the Magic's typical starting point guard was a late scratch due to an illness.

Via Magic PR: "INJURY UPDATE: @OrlandoMagic guard Cole Anthony will not play tonight at Detroit due to an illness. Jalen Suggs will replace him in the starting lineup. #MagicTogether"

On the surface, two of the league's worst teams are facing off, but there are also some of the game's future stars.

Cade Cunningham was the first overall pick out of Oklahoma State by the Pistons in 2021, and Palo Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Magic.

The Pistons also have former Purdue star Jaden Ivey, the fifth pick in the draft this past summer.

Therefore, fans will get a chance to see some of the recent top picks going head-to-head on opening night.

Ivey and Cunningham make up a potentially dynamic duo for years to come in Detroit.

Last season the Pistons were the 14th seed in the east, while the Magic were the 15th seed.