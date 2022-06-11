Current NBA Star Has A Bold Take About Steph Curry

On Friday night, Steph Curry had the NBA world in awe when he dropped 43 points and grabbed ten rebounds in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors won the game over the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97, and the series is now tied up at 2-2.

During the game, Orlando Magic star R.J. Hampton sent out a tweet about Curry.

Hampton's tweet: "One of the main reason Steph be hooping like this is cuz he in the best shape of any NBA player ever no kap"

Game 5 of the NBA Finals will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.

