Current NBA Star Has A Bold Take About Steph Curry

Current NBA Star Tweets Bold Take About Steph Curry

Orlando Magic star R.J. Hampton sent out a tweet with very high praise for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night in Boston at the TD Garden.

On Friday night, Steph Curry had the NBA world in awe when he dropped 43 points and grabbed ten rebounds in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.   

The Golden State Warriors won the game over the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97, and the series is now tied up at 2-2.  

During the game, Orlando Magic star R.J. Hampton sent out a tweet about Curry. 

Hampton's tweet: "One of the main reason Steph be hooping like this is cuz he in the best shape of any NBA player ever no kap"

Game 5 of the NBA Finals will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night. 

