Orlando Magic Waive Three Players

The Orlando Magic played their final preseason game on Friday evening when they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 114-108.

They finished the preseason with a four-game winning streak (they lost the first game to the Memphis Grizzlies).

Their four wins came over the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Grizzlies and Cavs.

With the season approaching, teams are trimming their rosters, and on Saturday, the Magic announced that they have waived three players (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Orlando Magic PR: "The Orlando Magic have waived guard Devin Cannady, guard Jay Scrubb and forward/center Simi Shittu, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today."

Cannady played in five games last season for the Magic and averaged 10.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

He is 26 years old and played his college basketball for the Princeton Tigers.

Srubb played in 18 games for the Clippers this past season and averaged 2.7 points per contest.

He is 22 years old and was the 55th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

As for Shittu, he played 15 games for Ironi Nes Ziona in Israel this past season and averaged 7.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

It would be no surprise to see the waived players end up with the Magic's G League affiliate.

The 2022-23 NBA season will begin on Oct. 18, and the Magic will play their first game the following day when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

Last season, the Magic were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-60 record.