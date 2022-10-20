Skip to main content
VIRAL: Paolo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game

Paolo Banchero had a massive dunk in Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. The former Duke star was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Paolo Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Orlando Magic this past summer.         

Therefore, he played in his first career NBA regular season game on Wednesday evening when the Magic faced off with the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.  

During the game, he made a great first impression.   

He threw down a massive dunk jumping over veteran guard Cory Joseph, and getting the foul called as well. 

The video that Bally Sports Florida: Magic posted has nearly 200,000 views in under one hour. 

That highlight will likely be shared around social media quite a bit for the next 24 hours. 

Unfortunately, his productive highlight did not come in a win as the Magic fell by a score of 113-109 to the Pistons. 

Banchero finished his first game with a very impressive  27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks. 

He also shot 61.1% from the field. 

It's safe to say he had an incredible debut in the NBA at just 19-years-old. 

The Magic will now head to Georgia to face off with the Atlanta Hawks where they will try to get their first win of the season. 

As for the Pistons, they have a solid roster that features the first overall pick (Cade Cunningham) from the 2021 NBA Draft.

Cunningham finished with 18 points and ten assits, while rookie Jaden Ivey (fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft) had 19 points, three rebounds and four assists in his NBA debut. 

