Paolo Banchero's Injury Status For Hornets-Magic Game On Monday

Missing the Orlando Magic’s last two games, rookie standout Paolo Banchero is prepared to miss Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, his third consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain.

Banchero, the first overall pick by the Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft, has been officially ruled out by the team due to a left ankle sprain he suffered on November 7 against the Houston Rockets.

ORLANDO MAGIC PR: “Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE: Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight vs. Charlotte.”

As previously noted, Banchero suffered this ankle injury on Nov. 7 against Houston and as a result, he will now miss the third game of his career.

Currently, Banchero leads all rookies in scoring despite missing time with this injury. Indiana Pacers’ guard Bennedict Mathurin trails Paolo Banchero by 20 points for the league-lead in scoring amongst all rookies.

In a total of 11 games, Banchero has averaged 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the floor.

Not only is Banchero solidifying his status as the heavy favorite for this year’s Rookie of the Year award, but the Magic rookie is beginning to create an All-Star-like campaign.

In Paolo Banchero's absence, the Magic have elevated former first-round pick Chuma Okeke into their starting lineup for Tuesday’s game against Charlotte. Okeke also started in Orlando's previous two games that Banchero has missed due to this ankle sprain.

The Magic currently find themselves 4-9 on the season and they have won two straight games with Banchero out of the lineup. The rookie’s next chance to return will be on Wednesday, November 16 when Orlando hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves.

