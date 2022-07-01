Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After Getting Traded To The Jazz

On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz have agreed to a deal centered around All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

Wojnarowski also reported the players in the deal.

One of them was veteran guard Patrick Beverley who sent out a tweet after learning that he had been dealt to Utah.

Beverley: "Always business. Wolves Thank You. Time to take another team 2 Playoffs"

This was his first season with the Timberwolves, and prior to that he played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.

The Timberwolves went 46-36 and made the first-round of the playoffs where they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

