Here's What Patrick Beverley Tweeted After Getting Traded To The Jazz
Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after getting traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Utah Jazz. Prior to playing for the Timberwolves, he played for the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.
On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz have agreed to a deal centered around All-Star center Rudy Gobert.
Wojnarowski also reported the players in the deal.
One of them was veteran guard Patrick Beverley who sent out a tweet after learning that he had been dealt to Utah.
Beverley: "Always business. Wolves Thank You. Time to take another team 2 Playoffs"
The Timberwolves went 46-36 and made the first-round of the playoffs where they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.
