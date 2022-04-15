Skip to main content

Paul George's Official Status For Pelicans Game

Paul George has been ruled out for Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday evening, and for the game they will not have to face off with Paul George.  

The superstar forward was a late scratch for the contest due to health and safety protocols.  

The winner of the game will head to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and face off with the Phoenix Suns in the first-round. 

