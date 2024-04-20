Philadelphia 76ers And New York Knicks Injury Reports
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available.
On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will face off at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The 76ers have ruled out Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton, while 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Julius Randle and the rest of their roster is fully healthy for Game 1.
The 76ers are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They defeated the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament by a score of 105-104, and are also in the middle of a nine-game winning streak.
Last season, the 76ers lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round (in seven games).
As for the Knicks, they had an impressive year, finishing as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and went 6-4 over their last ten games.
Last year, the Knicks lost to the Miami Heat in the second round (in six games).
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in New York City).
On the road, the 76ers have gone 22-19 in 41 games, while the Knicks are 27-14 in the 41 games they have played at home.
Whoever wins the series will face off against the winner of the Indiana Pacers-Milwuakee Bucks series.