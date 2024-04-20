Phoenix Suns And Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports
On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Phoenix Suns at the Target Center for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).
The Suns have ruled out Damion Lee, while the Timberwolves have no one on their injury report and are fully healthy.
The Suns finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games and also are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Last season, the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, but lost to the Denver Nuggets in the second round (in six games).
With Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker on the roster, the Suns will be expected to be make a deep run in the playoffs (despite being the sixth seed).
As for the Timberwolves, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They went 6-4 over their final ten games.
Last season, the Timberwolves were the eighth seed and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games).
While the team is led by 22-year-old Anthony Edwards, they have a roster that is loaded with veterans such as Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The franchise has been unable to get out of the first round since the 2004 season when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.