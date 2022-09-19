Phoenix Suns Reportedly In Trade Negotiations Involving This Player

There could end up being some action in Phoenix before the 2022-23 NBA season even begins, as the Phoenix Suns are shopping veteran forward Jae Crowder in trade talks around the league.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Suns have been contacted by other teams interested in Crowder and the Suns have made him available.

Windhorst: “They are in trade negotiations right now. A lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is a player that is available on the market right now.”

Windhorst also went on to say that the Suns are in negotiations with forward Cameron Johnson on a contract extension, which is one of the reasons why they could be willing to move on from Crowder, who has been a very solid “3-and-D” player for them out on the wing.

Crowder, 32, is getting ready to begin his 11th NBA season and has been with the Suns since the start of the 2020-21 season. In 127 total regular season games with Phoenix, he has averaged 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on 36.9 percent shooting from the three-point line.

There has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks that Jae Crowder could be interested in re-joining the Miami Heat, who he went to the NBA Finals with in 2020. The Heat lost P.J. Tucker in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, which is one of the main reasons why they could look to target Crowder.

From the Suns point of view, they know they are on the cusp of potentially winning a championship, which is why they are willing to move key, core pieces in order to try and get better. Phoenix is not afraid to spend more money either, which is why Bojan Bogdanovic is a player they could potentially target in a trade with the Utah Jazz, who are rebuilding and open to moving on from some of their veteran players.

Should Jae Crowder be moved, it will likely be within the next couple of weeks before the Suns begin to play preseason basketball and before the start of the season for them on October 19 at home against the Dallas Mavericks.