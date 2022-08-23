Photos Of Russell Westbrook Working Out With Jaden Ivey

On Monday, Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey posted photos to Instagram.

In two of the photos, he is with Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.

Ivey was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Purdue, so he has not played in an NBA game yet.

During his sophomore year, he averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.

He joins a Pistons team that already has 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham.

As for Westbrook, the nine-time NBA All-Star just finished up his first season playing in Los Angeles.

He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games.

The Lakers went just 33-49, so they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

The lack of success was a huge disappointment, because in addition to Westbrook they also have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Westbrook has played on a new team in each of the last four seasons.

In 2019, he played his final season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and was traded that summer to the Houston Rockets.

In the summer of 2020, the Rockets traded him to the Washington Wizards, and last summer he was traded to the Lakers.

At 33-years-old, he is still a very good player, but he did not seem to fit well with the Lakers.

In 2017, Westbrook won the MVP Award with the Thunder.