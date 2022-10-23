Skip to main content
WATCH: Trail Blazers Beat Lakers With A Last Second Shot

WATCH: Trail Blazers Beat Lakers With A Last Second Shot

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made a game-winning layup to beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers played an exciting game on Sunday afternoon in California.

With the game significantly close down the stretch, the Trail Blazers were able to score with just three seconds left for what ultimately became the game-winner.

Jerami Grant drove by LeBron James and scored over Anthony Davis to finish off the layup at the rim.

The Trail Blazers won the game by a score of 106-104 to advance to 3-0 in the new season.  

They have now beaten the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Lakers.  

Damian Lillard missed most of last season due to injury, but he is now back like he never left.  

He finished the game on Sunday with 41 points, five rebounds and two assists, and shot 15/25 from the field (60%). 

In their last game against the Suns, he also scored 41 points and dished out seven assists.

He is one of the top 15 players in the NBA, but the roster is not currently constructed to be a title contender. 

That being said, a player like Lillard can make a deep run in the postseason, even with a mediocre roster. 

As for the Lakers, they are now 0-3 with losses to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Trail Blazers. 

Less than 4% of the season has been played, but they do not appear to be headed for a good season. 

Last season, they went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

USATSI_19288413_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Trail Blazers Beat Lakers With A Last Second Shot

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18583141_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Trail Blazers Rookie Steals The Ball From LeBron James

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17934238_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17978534_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hornets Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Hawks

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17437580_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers And Lakers Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19122201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18085433_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Hornets-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19268514_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18007028_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar