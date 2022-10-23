WATCH: Trail Blazers Beat Lakers With A Last Second Shot

The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers played an exciting game on Sunday afternoon in California.

With the game significantly close down the stretch, the Trail Blazers were able to score with just three seconds left for what ultimately became the game-winner.

Jerami Grant drove by LeBron James and scored over Anthony Davis to finish off the layup at the rim.

The Trail Blazers won the game by a score of 106-104 to advance to 3-0 in the new season.

They have now beaten the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Lakers.

Damian Lillard missed most of last season due to injury, but he is now back like he never left.

He finished the game on Sunday with 41 points, five rebounds and two assists, and shot 15/25 from the field (60%).

In their last game against the Suns, he also scored 41 points and dished out seven assists.

He is one of the top 15 players in the NBA, but the roster is not currently constructed to be a title contender.

That being said, a player like Lillard can make a deep run in the postseason, even with a mediocre roster.

As for the Lakers, they are now 0-3 with losses to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Trail Blazers.

Less than 4% of the season has been played, but they do not appear to be headed for a good season.

Last season, they went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.