Recent 5th Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

On August 17, Kris Dunn still remains a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign.

The 28-year-old was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He played one season in Minnesota before being traded to the Chicago Bulls.

With the Bulls, he had the best three seasons of his NBA career to date.

In 2018, he averaged a career-high 13.4 points per game, and he also played there for three seasons which is the longest he has been on one team.

During those three seasons in Chicago, he played in 149 games (and started in 119 of them) and averaged 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.1 assits per game.

After the Bulls, he played in four games for the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, and 14 games for the Portland Trail Blazers during this past season.

With the Trail Blazers, he averaged 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Over his career, he has proven that he can be a solid role player.

While he is definitely not the kind of caliber player that is expected out of a top-five pick, he can still help a lot of teams in a bench role.

The NBA 2022-23 regular season does not begin for just over two months, so there is still plenty of time for teams to fill out their rosters.

There is no question that he should be a name to keep an eye on as training camp and the season get closer.