Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot Is Still A Free Agent

The 2022-23 NBA season is less than 50 days away, but there are still very good free agent available.

One of the players that still remains a free agent this late into the offseason is 27-year-old Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot.

Last season, he played in 52 regular season games for the Atlanta Hawks, and averaged 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they beat the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament to jump into the eighth seed.

However, they lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in five games.

Cabarrot was the 24th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, and he spent the first two seasons of his career with them.

After the 76ers, he played 21 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to the Chicago Bulls.

He would then play two straight seasons with the Brooklyn Nets before signing with the Hawks last September.

Overall, he is a good role player that could help out plenty of teams off the bench.

Last season, in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, he scored 23 points and made seven three-pointers.

He shot a solid 36.1% from the three-point range on the season.

This late into free agency, he will probably be available for a training camp deal or a veteran's minimum deal.

Therefore, he could turn out to be a very good signing for someone.