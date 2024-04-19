Recent NBA Player Was Paid Nearly $2 Million By The Memphis Grizzlies This Season
Isaiah Todd most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Washington Wizards.
Over the summer, he was traded twice and ended up with the Memphis Grizzlies.
However, the Grizzlies waived Todd before the season began.
Since he still had money left on his contract, the Grizzlies paid him nearly $2 million for the 2023-24 season (h/t Sam Yip of HoopsHype and Spotrac).
Todd was initally the 31st pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has played part of two seasons in the league for the Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 22.2% from the field and 19.2% from the three-point range in 18 regular season games.
Since he is only 22, Todd could be an intriguing free agent for an NBA team to sign this summer.
As for the Grizzlies, they had made the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons but their streak came to an end in 2024.
The team dealt with a lot of injuries and finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
They went 3-7 over their last ten games and were also in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
If the Grizzlies get healthy for the 2024-25 season, they could be a contender to make a deep run in the Western Conference playoffs.
Their talented roster is led by Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart.