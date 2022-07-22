Redrafting The 2020 NBA Draft: LaMelo Ball Or Anthony Edwards No. 1 Overall?

While it is hard to believe, young stars like LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards from the 2020 NBA Draft class will be entering their third year in the league by the time the 2022-23 season rolls around.

Looking back on this draft class, it is very easy to see a ton of young stars in the making outside of Ball and Edwards.

Tyrese Haliburton, Desmond Bane, Tyrese Maxey, Saddiq Bey, Immanuel Quickley and so many others came from this draft, but many of these guys have outplayed the value of where they were drafted already through just two seasons in the league!

Maybe it is a little too early to speculate about who is and who is not a “bust,” but if the 2020 NBA Draft was tomorrow, we could definitely expect to see some major changes in regards to who picked who.

Re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft is definitely not easy, as there are plenty of high-potential guys that have already begun their climb to NBA stardom. It is worth noting that the picks in this re-draft were based on which team actually selected in that spot and did not factor in draft night trades that were made.

With this said, let’s dive right in and take a look at how this draft would shape up if the league was to do a 2020 re-draft.

#30 Boston Celtics - Jalen Smith

Actual Pick: Desmond Bane (Traded to MEM)

He definitely has not lived up to the hype of being a Top-10 pick from this draft class, but Jalen Smith has seemed to find a home with the Indiana Pacers. In 22 games with Indiana last season, Smith averaged 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and shot 53.1% from the floor, earning him a new three-year, near $15 million deal.

This is strictly a pick for the future here, as the Memphis Grizzlies would be adding a young, unpolished double-double threat with the final pick in the first-round of this draft.

#29 Toronto Raptors - Josh Green

Actual Pick: Malachi Flynn

Having potential on the defensive-end of the floor and exhibiting his ability to be an above-average athlete on the wing, Josh Green would be a nice fit with the Toronto Raptors. Head coach Nick Nurse is always looking to defensive-minded players to work into his rotation and having a solid core intact, Green could work with one of the best developmental teams in the NBA in order to become a more well-rounded, two-way threat like OG Anunoby out on the wing.

#28 Los Angeles Lakers - Tre Jones

Actual Pick: Jaden McDaniels (Traded to MIN)

Originally moving this pick and Danny Green for Dennis Schroder, the Los Angeles Lakers did not end up with a draft pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Here though, Tre Jones would provide them with depth in their backcourt, as well as a young, but experienced point guard who can be counted on to lead any unit he is put in.

With the San Antonio Spurs, Tre Jones has averaged 4.8 points, 2.6 assists and has shot 48.7% from the floor. Having a career 4.6 assist-to-turnover ratio, Jones is well on his way to having a big third season with the Spurs.

#27 Utah Jazz- Zeke Nnaji

Actual Pick: Udoka Azubuike

Zeke Nnaji has dealt with a variety of injuries early on in his career, hence why he has only played in 83 total games since being drafted by the Denver Nuggets. When he is on the floor however, the 6-foot-9 forward has shown flashes of his full potential as an athletic and versatile big man.

Shooting 43.9% from three-point range for his career and having potential for growth as an aggressive offensive rebounder, Nnaji could very well become a key bench talent in Denver before we know it.

#26 Boston Celtics - Xavier Tillman Sr.

Actual Pick: Payton Pritchard

In his second season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Xavier Tillman Sr. really began to prove his worth and he even started in some playoff games for them when Steven Adams was sick. Moving forward, Tillman is expected to be the No. 2 option behind Adams in the Grizzlies’ frontcourt.

A high-energy big man who is very physical on the interior, Tillman would be the perfect back-up option for the Boston Celtics to have behind Robert Williams III.

#25 Oklahoma City Thunder - R.J. Hampton

Actual Pick: Immanuel Quickley (Traded to NYK)

Showing flashes of his full potential with both the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic, R.J. Hampton just needs time on the floor in order to showcase what he can do. One of the better athletes from this draft class, R.J. Hampton is going to have to fight for minutes this upcoming year with Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz and others in the Magic’s backcourt.

Standing 6-4 with over a 6-10 wingspan, Hampton is definitely on the verge of being one of the breakout performers from this draft class.

#24 Milwaukee Bucks - Malachi Flynn

Actual Pick: R.J. Hampton (Traded to DEN)

While he has struggled to crack the Raptors’ rotations early on in his career, Malachi Flynn ending up with the Milwaukee Bucks would be a great situation for him simply because he can learn from Jrue Holiday. Priding himself in being a strong on-ball defender, Flynn could really better himself by being the back-up to one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

#23 New York Knicks - Kira Lewis Jr.

Actual Pick: Leandro Bolmaro (Traded to MIN)

Kira Lewis Jr. suffered a torn ACL and sprained MCL in his right knee at the start of the 2021-22 season, so he is still being labeled as an unproven talent from this draft class. Being a quick and agile guard though presents upside for Lewis, especially in a system where he is around stars like CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Going to the New York Knicks, an organization that has some major backcourt problems, would allow Lewis to potentially end up as the team’s starting point guard in time.

#22 Denver Nuggets - Jordan Nwora

Actual Pick: Zeke Nnaji

Going in the second-round of the 2020 NBA Draft, Jordan Nwora has proven to be an impact bench scorer and quite honestly, the best second-round pick from this draft class. After a strong showing in 2021 Summer League, Nwora played in a total of 62 games for the Bucks this past season, averaging 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and shooting 34.8% from three-point range.

Still a restricted free agent this offseason, it will be interesting to see if the Bucks and the 23-year-old wing agree to a new deal or if he will end up going elsewhere.

#21 Philadelphia 76ers - Killian Hayes

Actual Pick: Tyrese Maxey

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the nail on the head drafting Tyrese Maxey in this spot in the actual 2020 NBA Draft, but they will not be as lucky ending up with him this time around. Killian Hayes has yet to really step into a big role with the Detroit Pistons, yet he still possesses a lot of two-way potential moving forward.

About to turn 21-years-old, Hayes still has plenty of time to grow and both his defensive instinct and size for being a true guard are what make him an intriguing play here for the 76ers.

#20 Miami Heat - Payton Pritchard

Actual Pick: Precious Achiuwa

The Miami Heat love to find three-point shooting threats on draft night and Payton Pritchard is one of the better shooters from this draft class. Shooting 41.2% from deep for his career, Pritchard has stepped up into a key bench role for the Boston Celtics and he helped them advance to the NBA Finals this past season.



#19 Brooklyn Nets - Precious Achiuwa

Actual Pick: Saddiq Bey (Traded to DET)

Finding consistent play at the center position has been tough for the Brooklyn Nets over the years, which is why a young, aggressive big man like Precious Achiuwa makes sense for them. With both the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors, Achiuwa has averaged 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and has shot 46.8% from the floor, 35.7% from three-point range early on in his career.

A true rim-runner that is a lob threat every offensive possession, Precious Achiuwa definitely has a bright future in this league.

#18 Dallas Mavericks - Onyeka Okongwu

Actual Pick: Josh Green

Onyeka Okongwu was drafted sixth overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2020, but he has not really been utilized to his full potential by the Hawks. Through two seasons, he has averaged just a total of 16.3 minutes per game in a total of 98 games.

An athletic rim-protector, Okongwu continues to sit on the bench in Atlanta behind Clint Capela, who is under contract through the 2024-25 season.

#17 Minnesota Timberwolves - Aleksej Pokusevski

Actual Pick: Aleksej Pokusevski (Traded to OKC)

While they originally drafted Aleksej Pokusevski, the Minnesota Timberwolves ended up trading his rights to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a three-team trade that brought Ricky Rubio back to Minnesota, along with the No. 28 overall pick Jaden McDaniels.

Pokusevski has shown growth since his rookie season in Oklahoma City and given his length, the Thunder are high on his ability to have a positive impact on winning games for years to come. In 106 career games, Aleksej Pokusevski has averaged 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and has shot 37.6% from the floor.

#16 Portland Trail Blazers - Isaiah Stewart

Actual Pick: Isaiah Stewart (Traded to DET)

How his role changes with the arrival of Jalen Duren in Detroit will be interesting, but Isaiah Stewart has played well through two seasons with the Pistons. Starting in 85 out of 139 games he has played in, Stewart has averaged 8.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

The Portland Trail Blazers could use more frontcourt depth outside of Jusuf Nurkic, which is why keeping Stewart instead of trading him on draft night would have made more sense for the Trail Blazers.

#15 Orlando Magic - Obi Toppin

Actual Pick: Cole Anthony

When Obi Toppin plays, good things happen. Unfortunately, the New York Knicks have not played him much, which is why Toppin’s numbers do not resemble that of a Top-10 draft pick.

However, when he was inserted into the starting lineup for the final five games of the 2021-22 season, Toppin averaged 27.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and shot 55.1% from the floor, 46.3% from three-point range. With time, Obi Toppin could become a Top-5 player from this 2020 draft class.

#14 Boston Celtics - Isaac Okoro

Actual Pick: Aaron Nesmith

Aaron Nesmith was drafted No. 14 overall by the Boston Celtics in 2020, did not play much and then was traded for Malcolm Brogdon this offseason. Getting Brogdon out of this draft pick is not terrible for the Celtics, but getting Isaac Okoro instead would have given Boston a young, hard-nosed defender out on the wing to complement the defensive play of Marcus Smart.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers, Okoro has been a steady force, averaging 9.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and shooting 44.6% from the floor. Isaac Okoro figures to once again be a large part of the Cavaliers’ rotation heading into the 2022-23 season.

#13 New Orleans Pelicans - Jaden McDaniels

Actual Pick: Kira Lewis Jr.

Jaden McDaniels should have been a Top-15 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and in this re-draft, he ends up being the No. 13 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans. Taking Kira Lewis Jr. here in the actual draft made sense, but McDaniels would give the Pelicans immediate depth at the power-forward position and a young, athletic forward who can really help push the pace in transition.

New Orleans has turned themselves into a highly-focused team on the defensive-end of the floor, which is why Jaden McDaniels is the perfect type of prospect for them to have.

#12 Sacramento Kings - Deni Avdija

Actual Pick: Tyrese Haliburton

We have still yet to see Deni Avdija step up and prove that he can be a focal point for the Washington Wizards. However, he has proven to be a valuable bench talent in their second-unit, exactly what the Sacramento Kings have been lacking through the years.

Averaging 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds on 42.6% shooting from the floor early on in his career, Avdija still has room to grow and still possesses the potential to be a Top-10 pick from this draft.

#11 San Antonio Spurs - Devin Vassell

Actual Pick: Devin Vassell

Another guy who has a lot of potential for growth, Devin Vassell is expected to see his role increase during the 2022-23 season in San Antonio. So far, Vassell has averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and has shot 35.7% from three-point range in 133 total career games.

Expected to be a two-way threat out on the wing in due time, Vassell is still clearly the best option for the San Antonio Spurs here.

#10 Phoenix Suns - Immanuel Quickley

Actual Pick: Jalen Smith

Going No. 25 overall in 2020, Immanuel Quickley has proven to be a Top-10 player from this draft class. A quick and agile guard who is comfortable making plays for others, Quickley would have been the perfect back-up guard for the Phoenix Suns to have behind All-Star Chris Paul.

In New York, Quickley has averaged 11.4 points, 2.8 assists and has shot 36.5% from three-point range, making him a key secondary talent on their bench. Next to Jalen Brunson in the Knicks’ backcourt, expect to see Immanuel Quickley have a breakout third season in the league.

#9 Washington Wizards - Patrick Williams

Actual Pick: Deni Avdija

A clear case of it being too early to write off a player being a “bust,” Patrick Williams is still unproven because of the fact that he missed a chunk of time this past year with a wrist injury. When healthy, the Chicago Bulls are confident that Williams can be an impactful wing defender and his upside as a “3-and-D” player is very apparent.

Chicago believes they have a championship contending roster in the Eastern Conference, but in order for them to live up to this hype, Patrick Williams will need to be healthy.

#8 New York Knicks - Cole Anthony

Actual Pick: Obi Toppin

Cole Anthony has really carved out a nice spot for himself in the NBA and taking the reins as the Orlando Magic’s starting point guard this past year, Anthony proved that he can be a borderline All-Star talent one day. In 65 games this past season, Cole Anthony averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and shot 39.1% from the floor.

With the arrival of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero to Orlando, it is going to be interesting to see if Anthony is still the top option for the Magic on the offensive-end of the floor. Overall though, he is exactly the kind of player the Knicks could have used immediately with this No. 8 overall pick in 2020.

#7 Detroit Pistons - Tyrese Maxey

Actual Pick: Killian Hayes

Tyrese Maxey’s breakout 2021-22 season was a key headline for the 2020 draft class and now, Maxey has helped make the Philadelphia 76ers a true title contender. He can score off-the-dribble, he can shoot from three-point range and he is lightning fast with the ball in his hands, which is why Maxey is starting to solidify himself as one of the best overall players from this draft class.

Last season, the young guard started in 74 of the 75 games he played in, averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 assists and shooting 42.7% from three-point range. They may have Joel Embiid and James Harden, but Tyrese Maxey is the No. 3 option on the 76ers, a team that is hopeful that they can break through and make the 2023 NBA Finals.

#6 Atlanta Hawks - Desmond Bane

Actual Pick: Onyeka Okongwu

Many questioned why Desmond Bane fell to the No. 30 overall pick in 2020 and now, after his 2021-22 season with the Memphis Grizzlies, many are wondering why Bane was not a lottery pick! Averaging 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and shooting 43.6% from three-point range this past season, Desmond Bane helped the Grizzlies win 56 games during the regular season, tying their franchise record for wins in a single season.

He may very well be the best shooter from the 2020 draft class and with the Atlanta Hawks still searching for production outside of Trae Young, Desmond Bane would have been an incredible pick here.

#5 Cleveland Cavaliers - Saddiq Bey

Actual Pick: Isaac Okoro

With the Detroit Pistons, Saddiq Bey has proven to be a key secondary scorer out on the wing. Not to mention, Bey’s 6-7 frame has allowed him to showcase his two-way potential early on in his career.

Saddiq Bey is a pure scorer and three-point shooter that can play right now and have a positive impact on a team’s chances at winning games. While this has not happened in Detroit so far, the Pistons finally have a strong looking young core that Bey will likely help lead alongside former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. Now a long-term asset the Pistons have, Saddiq Bey will look to expand on the 16.1 points per game he averaged a season ago.

#4 Chicago Bulls - Tyrese Haliburton

Actual Pick: Patrick Williams

Tyrese Haliburton had a big “sophomore” season in the NBA and he even got traded midseason from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers in a trade involving All-Star Domantas Sabonis. Proving to be a lead facilitator and playmaker at the point guard position, Haliburton averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and he shot 47.3% from the floor, 41.4% from three-point range during the 2021-22 season with both the Kings and Pacers.

Posting a 3.2 assists-to-turnover through two seasons in the league, Haliburton seems to be on the path to becoming an All-Star very soon and he is definitely the young leader of the Indiana Pacers now. Not needing the ball in his hands to make an impact, Tyrese Haliburton is expected to be one of the favorites for the 2022-23 Most Improved Player award.

#3 Charlotte Hornets - James Wiseman

Actual Pick: LaMelo Ball

Maybe the Charlotte Hornets would go with Tyrese Haliburton if they were not able to end up with LaMelo Ball again, but the frontcourt has always been a problem for the Hornets. Securing their big man of the future, even if he had to deal with some injury concerns early on in his career, makes a lot of sense for the Hornets, which is why James Wiseman goes third overall here.

Being an athletic and versatile 7-footer, Wiseman definitely has a high upside in this league and could very well end up in the consideration for being a Top-10 center in the NBA if he can play a full season. The Golden State Warriors are extremely high on his upside in this league and they fully believe that James Wiseman can be an MVP candidate one day.

He truly is one of the biggest mysteries from this 2020 draft class still, but expected to be ready to go for the 2022-23 season, James Wiseman could be the key to the Warriors winning more championships moving forward.

#2 Golden State Warriors - Anthony Edwards

Actual Pick: James Wiseman

If he did not go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, there is a very high chance that Anthony Edwards would have been the Warriors' choice at No. 2 overall. It is not hard to believe that Edwards is the Minnesota Timberwolves’ best scoring option at just 20-years-old and overall, Edwards may be a Top-5 player in this league under the age of 24.

Possessing pure instincts to score and get to the rim from out on the wing, Anthony Edwards would be the perfect complimentary scorer for the Warriors to have next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, plus Edwards has shown flashes of what he can do defensively.

So far through two seasons, Edwards has averaged 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and has shot 42.9% from the floor. If he is not the best player from this draft class, Anthony Edwards is definitely the second-best player, which is why he would not fall to the No. 3 pick if there was to be a re-draft.

#1 Minnesota Timberwolves - LaMelo Ball

Actual Pick: Anthony Edwards

The argument for the Timberwolves to still roll forward with Anthony Edwards is definitely relevant here, but LaMelo Ball has proven that he is the best player from this 2020 draft class through his first two years in the NBA.

Ball, a first-time All-Star during the 2021-22 season, averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.6 steals and shot 38.9% from three-point range this past year and has single-handedly taken the Charlotte Hornets from a bottom-tier team in the Eastern Conference to being on the verge of making the playoffs.

Very few players tend to have an impact like this early on in their careers and he is now the face of the Charlotte Hornets franchise. LaMelo Ball can literally do anything that is asked of him on the basketball court and he simply makes those around him better.

He is efficient on the floor, he puts butts in seats because people want to see him and LaMelo plays with a certain level of “swag” to his game that resonates with the younger fan base the NBA now has.

LaMelo Ball should have been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.