Remember When Kevin Durant Did This?

The NBA has been posted the best crossovers of the NBA season for #NBAHandlesWeek, and recently they ranked the 11-20th best of the 2021-22 season.

The one that they ranked 20th was the incredible move that Kevin Durant put on Torrey Craig during a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.

Craig ended up getting traded to the Phoenix Suns during the regular season.

As for Durant, he finished the year averaging 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.

He was also named to his 12th All-Star Game of his career.

However, the Nets finished the year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Over the offseason, there has been a lot of rumors about Durant's future.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic put out a massive report about Durant and the Nets.

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

It will be very interesting to see how it all plays out, and to see what the opening night roster looks like for the Nets.