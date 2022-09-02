Skip to main content
Ricky Rubio's 3 Viral Tweets After The Cavs Traded For Donovan Mitchell

Ricky Rubio sent out three tweets after the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
While the 2023 NBA season is still 47 days away, there is always a lot going on even during the offseason. 

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell had been traded in a blockbuster deal. 

The big trade sent Mitchell from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

In just two months, the Jazz have now traded away their two franchise cornerstones (Rudy Gobert and Mitchell). 

Mitchell had played for the Jazz for the last five seasons, and he helped them make the NBA Playoffs every single season since being selected with the 13th overall pick out of Louisville in the 2017 NBA Draft. 

He is now headed to a Cavs team that went 44-38 last season, and also has a very familiar face.  

Ricky Rubio played with Mitchell on the Jazz for Mitchell's first two seasons in the NBA. 

After the news came out that Mitchell was headed to Cleveland, the veteran point guard sent out three tweets.

Rubio's first tweet has over 8,000 likes: "… I guess now D.O.N Issue #4 will have Cavs colors"

Rubio's second tweet has over 24,000 likes: "… whats up @spidadmitchell man oh man, Im excited. You gonna love Cleveland"

Rubio's third tweet was a photo of the two of them on the Jazz together, and the caption said: "… we back"

That post has over 66,000 likes. 

Rubio played well in a backcourt with Mitchell, and in those two seasons he averaged 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. 

The Cavs will definitely be a team to keep an eye on in the Eastern Conference next season.

USATSI_12425473_168388303_lowres
