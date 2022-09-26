RJ Barrett's Viral Quote At Knicks' Media Day

RJ Barrett is coming off playing in his third season in the NBA for the New York Knicks, and the former Duke star put up 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest in 70 games.

Unfortunately, the Knicks went just 35-47, and they missed the postseason just one year after being the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On Monday, the Knicks had media day, and Barrett met with reporters.

Something he said will have Knicks fans very excited, and it is getting a lot of traction on Twitter.

"A lot of guys that have something to prove, myself included," Barrett said. "I got everything to prove. We're really coming with that mindset, and definitely think we're gonna shock the world."

The Knicks are a good mix of both young players and veterans, and they are led by 2021 Head Coach of The Year Tom Thibodeau.

In 2021, they seemed like they were on the right track to building something special.

This past season, they took a significant step backward, but over the offseason, they also picked up Jalen Brunson, who had spent the first four seasons of his career on the Dallas Mavericks.

He averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per contest in 79 regular season games and helped the Mavs go all the way to the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

The Knicks will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19th when they visit Tennessee to play Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.