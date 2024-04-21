Russell Westbrook's Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Mavs-Clippers Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in California for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The Clippers got off to an excellent start to the game and led by a score of 56-30 at halftime.
Russell Westbrook has played 12 minutes and put up ten points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 4/6 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.
He also had a huge highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
James Harden threw a lob to Westbrook, who finished off the alley-oop with a dunk.
Via The NBA: "HARDEN UP TO RUSS.
30-9 CLIPPERS RUN IN GAME 1."
Westbrook is in his second season with the Clippers and finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Clippers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and had a 51-31 record.
They went 6-4 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Last year, the Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Westbrook was the third pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
In addition to the Clippers, he has also spent time with the Lakers, Thunder, Wizards and Rockets over his 16 seasons.