Opinion: Russell Westbrook's NBA 2K23 Rating Is Disrespectful

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is ranked as a 78 overall in NBA 2K23.
Recently, NBA 2K23 was released, which is always a popular game amongst basketball fans. 

One of the best parts of the game is seeing where the video game makers rank people's favorite players.

There is always a lot of fun banter from the fans and players over if their ratings are accurately portrayed in the game.

Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook was ranked as a 78 overall in the game, which does not even put him in the top-100 NBA players.

I believe that this ranking is disrespectful to the 2017 NBA MVP.

Why? 

For starters, Westbrook put up good numbers and played in almost every game last season.  

The former UCLA star played in 78 games, and averaged a very solid 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

Regardless, of how the team did, those are very impressive numbers to put up on a nightly basis in the NBA.

He was always available, and always stuffed the stat sheet.  

In addition, he is one of the greatest players of all-time, so even though he had a down year, he should still be given the benefit of the doubt.

I don't think that he should be ranked higher than an 85 overall, but I do believe that he should be ranked as one of the top-75 players in the NBA. 

Derrick Rose, who was the 2011 MVP, only played in 26 games this past season and averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

Yet, he is ranked as an 81 overall, while Westbrook is a 78. 

Just off that, Westbrook's ranking is wrong and disrespectful.  

