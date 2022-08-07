Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook's VIRAL TWEET On Saturday Night

Russell Westbrook's VIRAL TWEET On Saturday Night

On Saturday night, Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook sent out a tweet. The nine-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Saturday night, Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook sent out a tweet. 

A twitter user posted a video of Westbrook dunking, and the nine-time NBA All-Star quote tweeted it with two emojis.

Even at 33-years-old, he is one of the most athletic players in the entire NBA. 

He has clearly done a great job at taking care of his body.

Last season, he averaged 18.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games for the Lakers.

That was his first season playing for the Lakers.

The team went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

Westbrook was blamed for a lot of the team's struggles.

This offseason, the 2017 NBA MVP has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors, so his future with the organization is very unclear.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported some intriguing details this past week. 

Buha"There is a sense among some that training camp is a soft deadline to move Westbrook. If he’s on the roster in late September, there will be a massive off-court distraction, with the media asking about his future, his relationship with James and the organization, Ham’s vision of his role and responsibilities."

The former UCLA star was the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma city Thunder, and he played there for 11 straight seasons.

He's also spent time with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards. 

USATSI_16545405_168388303_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook Tweeted Something On Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar26 seconds ago
USATSI_11627530_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Opinion: Save His Career? The Miami Heat Should Trade For This Former Duke Superstar

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17637417_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_16054953_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story With Bam Adebayo From De'Aaron Fox's Wedding

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_12172535_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: LeBron James Quote Tweets An Awesome Photo

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17903251_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

VIRAL: Ja Morant Tweets A Photo

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18150128_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 7 - Jerry West Retires From Lakers

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_10241695_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: LeBron James' Wife Posts Amazing Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_17182076_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Video Of Royce O'Neal On Saturday

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago