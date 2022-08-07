Russell Westbrook Tweeted Something On Saturday Night

On Saturday night, Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook sent out a tweet.

A twitter user posted a video of Westbrook dunking, and the nine-time NBA All-Star quote tweeted it with two emojis.

Even at 33-years-old, he is one of the most athletic players in the entire NBA.

He has clearly done a great job at taking care of his body.

Last season, he averaged 18.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games for the Lakers.

That was his first season playing for the Lakers.

The team went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

Westbrook was blamed for a lot of the team's struggles.

This offseason, the 2017 NBA MVP has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors, so his future with the organization is very unclear.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported some intriguing details this past week.

Buha: "There is a sense among some that training camp is a soft deadline to move Westbrook. If he’s on the roster in late September, there will be a massive off-court distraction, with the media asking about his future, his relationship with James and the organization, Ham’s vision of his role and responsibilities."

The former UCLA star was the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma city Thunder, and he played there for 11 straight seasons.

He's also spent time with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.