Sacramento Kings And New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Sacramento Kings in Louisiana for the play-in tournament.
Whoever wins the game will advance to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and face off against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
For Friday's showdown, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Kings have ruled out Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson, while Cody Zeller is available.
The Kings finished the regular season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They defeated Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game by a score of 118-94.
Keegan Murray led the way with 32 points, nine rebounds and two steals while shooting 10/20 from the field and 8/13 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Last season, the Kings made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2006 season (they lost to the Warriors in the first round).
As for the Pelicans, they were the seventh seed in Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in their first play-in tournament game by a score of 110-106.
Williamson, who has been ruled out for Friday's game, led the team with 40 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 17/27 from the field.
Last year, the Pelicans missed the NBA playoffs.