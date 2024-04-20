Sacramento Kings Center Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
On Friday evening, the Sacramento Kings had their season come to an end when they lost to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 105-98 in the play-in tournament.
The Kings will now head into the offseason and have several free agents to make decisions on going forward.
One player who will become a free agent is Alex Len, who has been with the franchise for each of the previous three seasons.
Len finished the 2023-24 NBA season with averages of 2.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 61.7% from the field in 48 games.
He has been in the league for 11 seasons and was initially the fifth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Kings, Len has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors.
His career averages are 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.0% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 644 regular season games.
The former Maryland star has also appeared in 12 NBA playoff games (three starts).
While Len didn't have a significant role for the Kings this season, he averaged 13.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest in 39 games during the 2022-23 season.
The Kings made the NBA playoffs in 2023 (for the first time since the 2006 season).
They finished this year as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.