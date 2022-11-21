Tyrese Haliburton, De'Aaron Fox Named NBA Players of the Week

The NBA has named Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 5 (November 14 - November 20) of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Haliburton has been sensational for the Indiana Pacers since coming over from the Sacramento Kings last season and so far this year, he has looked like one of the league’s most improved talents.

Lifting the Pacers to a 3-0 record this past week, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 21.0 points, 11.0 assists and shot 53.2 percent from the floor. Record two double-doubles this past week, Haliburton now ranks tied for second in the league with nine total double-doubles on the season.

Tyrese Haliburton is currently averaging 10.5 assists per game on the season, which currently ranks first in the league. He is the only player in the NBA right now averaging double-digit assists per game.

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far and this past week, De’Aaron Fox led them to a 3-0 record.

Fox has been brilliant for the Kings this year and this past week, he ended up averaging 25.0 points and 8.0 assists per game while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor.

This marks the 3rd time in De’Aaron Fox’s career that he has received the NBA’s Western Player of the Week honor, making him just the third player in Sacramento Kings’ history to receive this honor at least three times.

For Tyrese Haliburton, this is the first time he has been named NBA Player of the Week in either conference. One of the rising stars in this league, this surely will not be the last time Haliburton finds himself on this list.

Devin Booker (PHX), Stephen Curry (GSW), Anthony Davis (LAL), Anthony Edwards (MIN) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) were also nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week, as Bradley Beal (WAS), Darius Garland (CLE), Myles Turner (IND) and Franz Wagner (ORL) were all nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.