Sacramento Kings Reportedly Sign Former Duke Player

On Friday evening, the Sacramento Kings will play their final preseason game of the year when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Kings are 3-0 with wins over the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and Lakers.

With the season coming up, teams around the league are making many additions and subtractions to their rosters.

On Friday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reported several transactions that the Kings made.

Anderson: "According to a league source, the Kings have waived Jordan Ford and Wes Iwundu. They have signed Jeriah Horne and Alex O'Connell to Exhibit 10 contracts, creating a pathway to the Stockton Kings. Horne and O'Connell are at shootaround and will suit up vs. the Lakers tonight."

O'Connell spent the last two seasons playing for Creighton, but the first three seasons of his college career came with Duke.

In 101 games for the Blue Devils, he averaged 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest on 36.1% shooting from the three-point range.

This past season for the Bluejays, the 23-year-old averaged a career-high 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest in 35 games.

He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft past this summer.

However, he played for the Kings in NBA Summer League.

As for Horne, he played five seasons of college basketball for Tulsa, Colorado and Nebraska.

This past season, the 24-year-old averaged 16.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 31 games for the Golden Hurricanes.

He also went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played in NBA Summer League with the Kings.

The Kings will play their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 19 when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.