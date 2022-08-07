BREAKING: Sacramento Kings Sign 10-Year Veteran Wing

Skip to main content
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, NBA veteran Kent Bazemore and the Sacramento Kings have agreed on a one-year contract.

The Sacramento Kings have been making moves left and right this offseason to try and end what is now a 16-year playoff drought and on Sunday, they added yet another experienced, veteran player to their roster to try and make their dreams reality during the 2022-23 season.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Kings and 10-year veteran wing Kent Bazemore agreed to a one-year deal on Sunday.

Bazemore, 33, played with the Sacramento Kings during the 2019-20 season after being traded to the Kings from the Portland Trail Blazers.

The veteran wing has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors and most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season. Playing in 39 games this past year with the Lakers, Bazemore averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and shot 32.4% from the floor in about 14.0 minutes per game.

For his career, he has averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and has shot 35.6% from three-point range.

Joining the Kings on a new one-year contract, Kent Bazemore is reunited with Mike Brown, who was the assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors when Bazemore was with the team during the 2020-21 season.

An experienced talent that has been to the playoffs before, Bazemore will supply the Kings with some much-needed depth on the wing and should be yet another veteran that the team can utilize as a mentor for rookie forward Keegan Murray.

Coming off of a 30-52 season, a year which ended in them missing the playoffs once again, Sacramento has added Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter, KZ Okpala, Matthew Dellavedova and now Kent Bazemore this offseason. 

