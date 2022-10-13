Skip to main content
BREAKING: Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran

BREAKING: Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran

According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Sacramento Kings are 3-0 in the preseason with wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.

They have one more preseason game against the Lakers on Friday, and then they will be done until the regular season (Oct. 20 against the Lakers).

With the season approaching, they waived two notable players on Thursday (according to James Ham (of The Kings Beat).

Ham: "According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings have waived Quinn Cook and Kent Bazemore."

Both players being waived comes as a surprise.

Bazemore is 33 years old and has been in the NBA for the last ten seasons.

He has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Kings and Lakers.

This past season, he averaged 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest in 39 games for the Lakers.

In 657 regular season games over his career, he averages 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.

Cook has spent part of five seasons in the NBA playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Lakers and Warriors.

His career averages are 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 188 regular season games.

He has also won two NBA Championship (with the Warriors in 2018 and the Lakers in 2020).

Last season, he played overseas and he is currently 29 years old.

The Kings have the longest playoff drought in the entire NBA, as they have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2006 (16 seasons). 

USATSI_19209040_168388303_lowres
News

Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12710068_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Media Poll: Who Will Win The Eastern Conference?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17542561_168388303_lowres
News

Miles Bridges Case Delayed Again – NBA Future Uncertain

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17686348_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Dallas Mavericks Agree To Deal With Facundo Campazzo

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19123906_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul And Devin Booker's Status For Kings-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19125776_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Rudy Gobert's Status For Timberwolves-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17182076_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Brooklyn Nets Waive Former Harvard Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13821099_168388303_lowres
News

Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17828799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Marvin Bagley III To Miss Start Of 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel