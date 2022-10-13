Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran

The Sacramento Kings are 3-0 in the preseason with wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.

They have one more preseason game against the Lakers on Friday, and then they will be done until the regular season (Oct. 20 against the Lakers).

With the season approaching, they waived two notable players on Thursday (according to James Ham (of The Kings Beat).

Ham: "According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings have waived Quinn Cook and Kent Bazemore."

Both players being waived comes as a surprise.

Bazemore is 33 years old and has been in the NBA for the last ten seasons.

He has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Kings and Lakers.

This past season, he averaged 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest in 39 games for the Lakers.

In 657 regular season games over his career, he averages 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.

Cook has spent part of five seasons in the NBA playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Lakers and Warriors.

His career averages are 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 188 regular season games.

He has also won two NBA Championship (with the Warriors in 2018 and the Lakers in 2020).

Last season, he played overseas and he is currently 29 years old.

The Kings have the longest playoff drought in the entire NBA, as they have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2006 (16 seasons).