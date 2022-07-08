San Antonio Spurs Waive Veteran Forward

Thirteen-year NBA veteran forward Danilo Gallinari has been waived by the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced on Friday.

Gallinari, 33, was acquired along with three future first-round draft picks and the rights to a future first-round swap from Atlanta in the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the Hawks earlier this offseason.

This past season, Gallinari played in 66 regular season games with the Hawks, starting in 18 of them, and he averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and shot 38.1% from three-point range.

Once he clears waivers, it is widely expected that Gallinari will be signing with the Boston Celtics, who are coming off a run to the NBA Finals this past season.