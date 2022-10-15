San Antonio Spurs Waive Alize Johnson

Alize Johnson, the 50th overall pick from the 2018 NBA Draft, has been waived by the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced on Saturday.

Drafted 50th overall by the Indiana Pacers, Johnson spent two seasons with the Pacers before signing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season. Drawing the attention of many while in Brooklyn, Johnson ended up signing deals with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans during the 2021-22 season.

In 72 career NBA games, Alzie Johnson has averaged 2.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and has shot 48.0 percent from the floor.

While he has not played much over the course of his four-year career, Johnson’s most memorable moment in the NBA came when he was with the Brooklyn Nets. In his debut with the team on March 24, 2021, Johnson recorded a career-high 23 points along with 15 rebounds.

Later that same season after earning a multi-year deal with the team, Johnson recorded 20 points and a career-high 21 rebounds against the Indiana Pacers.

The San Antonio Spurs are rebuilding right now and while they did like the idea of having Alize Johnson in the frontcourt this season, they have decided to go with a younger, higher potential group that they could potentially build with long-term.

Should a team deal with injuries or health protocols during this upcoming season, Johnson could very well be a prime candidate to sign multiple 10-day contracts once again.

The Spurs are set to begin the 2022-23 NBA season on October 19 when they welcome the Charlotte Hornets to town.