Here's What Seth Curry Tweeted About Steph Curry During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

VIRAL: Seth Curry Tweeted About Steph Curry During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals
On Friday night, Brooklyn Nets star Seth Curry sent out a tweet about his brother Steph during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Curry's tweet: "30 is different."
Steph had 12 points and played the entire the first quarter for the Golden State Warriors, who trail the Boston Celtics 2-1 in the series.
Curry had been on the injury report for the game, but he has looked fantastic so far.
As for Seth, he began his season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but was sent to the Nets in the blockbuster deal that landed them Ben Simmons.
The Nets got swept by the Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs.
This is the sixth time in eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season.
