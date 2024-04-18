Shaquille O'Neal Has Advice For The Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will be one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2024 NBA offseason.
They have won four NBA Championships since the 2015 season but were unable to qualify for the playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings (118-94) on Tuesday evening in the play-in tournament.
After Tuesday's devastating loss, Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Warriors (via the NBA on TNT).
O'Neal: "I think what needs to happen for Golden State, I think they need to think about getting younger. Because Steve said it. Can't be on top forever."
Golden State's three best players are Steph Curry (36), Draymond Green (34) and Klay Thompson (34), so O'Neal's advice may be something the Warriors should look into.
That said, the first question that will be need to answered is the future of Thompson, who is now heading into free agency.
Last season, the Warriors were the sixth seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
However, this season they were the tenth seed (46-36).
The Warriors have some youth with Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
However, none of those players can currently be a top three player on a title contender.
The biggest bright spot for the Warriors still remains Steph Curry, who even at his age, is still among the ten best players in the NBA.
Curry finished the season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range.