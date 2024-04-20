Shaquille O'Neal Predicts Winner Of Lakers-Nuggets Series
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Last season, the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, so they will have chance to quickly redeem themselves from that disappointing loss.
That said, they have also lost their last eight matchups against Denver (dating back to the 2022-23 regular season).
Even with their recent struggles against the Nuggets, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Shaquille O'Neal predicted that the Lakers will win the first-round series.
Via The NBA on TNT: "@SHAQ makes his picks for Round 1: ▪️ @okcthunder ▪️ @Lakers ▪️ @dallasmavs ▪️ @Timberwolves"
The Lakers finished the regular season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They defeated Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (110-106) in the play-in tournament game to secure the seventh seed.
While the Lakers had an up-and-down season, they have the talent to win the NBA Championship (and upset Denver).
All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still playing at elite levels, and they also have D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets are coming off a season where they won the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
They had another incredible season where they finished as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).