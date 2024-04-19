Skip Bayless Makes Shocking Los Angeles Lakers Prediction
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado for Game 1 of their first round playoff series.
The Lakers got swept by the Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference Finals, but FS1's Skip Bayless made a bold prediction during Friday's episode of Undisputed.
Bayless on Friday: "The Lakers are going to win tomorrow night, and they're going to win this series in six games."
The Lakers had an up-and-down regular season, but were able to finish as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They defeated Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament (by a score of 110-106).
At 39, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James still remains among the ten best players in the NBA and has shown no signs of slowing down.
In addition, the Lakers have an extremely talented supporting cast with All-Star forward Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.
Therefore, it's extremely possible that the Lakers could redeem themselves from last season's loss and pull off the upset.
At the same time, the Lakers have lost each of their last four regular season matchups against the Nuggets.
Therefore, they have gone 0-8 in their last eight showdowns with Denver.
The Nuggets are coming off a year where they won the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
They finished the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.