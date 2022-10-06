Skip to main content
Spurs G League Team Signs Former Lakers And Hawks Player

On Wednesday, Alberto De Roa of Hoops Hype reported that Chaundee Brown Jr. has signed with the Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs G League affiliate) for the 2022-23 season. Last season, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.
The NBA season is coming up in less than two weeks, and teams around the league have made many roster moves.

Last month, Chaundee Brown Jr. was waived by the Atlanta Hawks after averaging 14.4 points per contest in five NBA Summer League games.

Later in the month, the Austin Spurs announced that they "have acquired the returning player rights to guard Chaundee Brown Jr."

Austin Spurs: "The Austin Spurs have acquired the returning player rights to guard Chaundee Brown Jr. from the South Bay Lakers in exchange for Austin’s first round pick in the 2023 NBA G League Draft and the returning player rights to Galen Robinson Jr."

On Wednesday, Alberto De Roa of Hoops Hype reports that Brown Jr. is signed with the (Austin) Spurs for the 2022-23 season.

Last season, he played in five NBA games for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

In those games, he averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

His best game came on Dec. 29 while playing for the Hawks.

They lost to the Chicago Bulls by 14 points, but Brown Jr. put up a career-high 16 points and shot 50% from the three-point range.

In 30 G League regular season games, he averaged 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

He also played in six Showcase Cup games and two G League playoff games.

He has proven he can score the ball and could be a candidate for a ten-day contract at some point next season.

The Austin Spurs will play their first game of the Show Case cup on Nov. 4 against the Texas Legends. 

