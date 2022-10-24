Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors picked up their second win of the season when they knocked off the Sacramento Kings by a score of 130-125 on their home floor at the Chase Center.

Steph Curry had another sensational game scoring 33 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out two assists (on 50% shooting from the field).

He has now scored 33+ points in all three games so far this season.

During the win over the Kings, the four-time NBA Champion had an impressive crossover move on Kings' rookie Keegan Murray.

Curry is widely known as the best shooter in the NBA (and of all time), but he is also a very elite ball handler and finisher.

The Warriors are 2-1 after beating the Los Angeles Lakers, losing to the Denver Nuggets and beating the Kings.

They will now play their next game on Tuesday evening when they go to Arizona to face off with Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

As for the Kings are now 0-3 in the new season with losses to the Portland Trail Blazers, Suns and Warriors.

However, they have lost by seven points or less in all three games, so they have been highly competitive.

De'Aaron Fox is off to a sensational start in the first three games.

Against the Warriors, he had 26 points, five rebounds, ten assists and one steal (on 55% shooting from the field).

The Kings will play their next game at home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.