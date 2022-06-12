Skip to main content
Hot Take? Is This Current NBA Star Right About Steph Curry?

Hot Take? Is This Current NBA Star Right About Steph Curry?

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are currently tied up at 2-2 in the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics. During Game 4, Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton sent out a tweet about Curry.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are currently tied up at 2-2 in the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics. During Game 4, Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton sent out a tweet about Curry.

Steph Curry has been having a sensational NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics, and through the first four games he is averaging 34.3 points per game.  

On Friday night in Boston, Curry exploded for 43 points, and Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton sent out a tweet with very high praise about Curry. 

Hampton's tweet: "One of the main reason Steph be hooping like this is cuz he in the best shape of any NBA player ever no kap" 

Ironically, after the game, head coach Steve Kerr said that he thinks this is the strongest Curry has ever been in his career.  

"I think this is the strongest, physically, that he's ever been," Kerr said of Curry after Game 4. 

At 34-years-old Curry should be on the decline, but instead he looks better than ever. 

Therefore, Hampton and Kerr may be on to something in their thinking.  

The Warriors won Game 4 of the series by a score of 107-97, and Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center on Monday evening in California.  

The series is tied up at 2-2.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18345192_168388303_lowres
News

Hot Take? Is This Current NBA Star Right About Steph Curry?

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18048019_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: LeBron James Reacts To Basketball Hitting His Maybach

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17966370_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Viral Instagram Story Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17899095_168388303_lowres
Draft

2022 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0 and Top-50 Rankings

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18513470_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story After Game 4

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_18514311_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Boston Crowd After Game 4

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_18513134_168388303_lowres-2
News

LOOK: Here's What Steph Curry Said As He Walked Into The Tunnel After Game 4

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_17226047_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Could The Golden State Warriors Trade This All-Star?

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_18227922_168388303_lowres
News

This Video Of Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago