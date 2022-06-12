Hot Take? Is This Current NBA Star Right About Steph Curry?

Steph Curry has been having a sensational NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics, and through the first four games he is averaging 34.3 points per game.

On Friday night in Boston, Curry exploded for 43 points, and Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton sent out a tweet with very high praise about Curry.

Hampton's tweet: "One of the main reason Steph be hooping like this is cuz he in the best shape of any NBA player ever no kap"

Ironically, after the game, head coach Steve Kerr said that he thinks this is the strongest Curry has ever been in his career.

"I think this is the strongest, physically, that he's ever been," Kerr said of Curry after Game 4.

At 34-years-old Curry should be on the decline, but instead he looks better than ever.

Therefore, Hampton and Kerr may be on to something in their thinking.

The Warriors won Game 4 of the series by a score of 107-97, and Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center on Monday evening in California.

The series is tied up at 2-2.

