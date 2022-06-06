Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Celtics
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors crushed the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-88 to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals and tie up the series at 1-1.
The teams will now head to Boston for Games 3 and 4.
Therefore, the win for the Warriors was massive, because they avoided falling into an 0-2 hole before playing two games on the road.
Steph Curry finished his night with 29 points, and after the game he met with the media.
Curry and the Warriors are in their sixth Finals in just the last eight seasons.
They have also won three titles in that time span, so Curry and the Warriors have much more experience than the Celtics.
The Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce.
Game 3 of the series will be played in Boston on Wednesday evening, and the winner of the game will take a 2-1 lead.
