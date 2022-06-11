WATCH: Steph Curry Gets REJECTED By Celtics Star
Steph Curry had his shot blocked by Robert Williams III during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday evening. The Boston Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series over the Golden State Warriors.
Steph Curry had his shot absolutely rejected by Robert Williams III during the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.
Curry had been on the injury report as probable due to a foot injury, but he started in the game and has looked very good so far.
Williams III had an incredible block on Curry in the highlight, but Curry already has ten points in the game and the first quarter is not even over yet.
The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series over the Warriors, and Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.
