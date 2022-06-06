Is Steph Curry The Best Player In The World?

Steph Curry has been fantastic in the first two games of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. Is he the best player in the world?

Steph Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all-time without question by essentially all of the NBA world.

He also has two MVP Awards, so he has clearly been seen as the best player in the NBA at different points during his career.

However, he has never truly been considered the best player in the world year in and year out.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been some of the players who have been consistently mentioned probably even more than Curry.

I believe that Curry is the best player on the planet right now, and many people gave their thoughts in response to my opinion on Twitter.

Some of the best responses:

Curry is a three-time NBA Champion and he has also been to the Finals six times in the last eight seasons.

The only award that he still needs would be a Finals MVP, which he could potentially get this season.

