VIRAL: Steph Curry Hits Miraculous Shot After Taking A Bump From Jayson Tatum
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening, and during the game Steph Curry hit a miraculous shot after taking a bump from Jayson Tatum.
The play is going viral on Twitter, and the Warriors shared an incredible angle of the highlight.
This is the sixth time that Curry and the Warriors have been in the Finals in the last eight seasons, and they have also won three NBA Championships during that time span.
In Game 1 of 2022 Finals, the Warriros blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, and they lost the game by a final score of 120-108.
They will need to win this game to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole before going on the road to face the Celtics in Boston in Games 3 and 4.
